|YEAR
|DRIVER
|MODEL
|1951
|Gonzalez
|375 F1
|1952
|Ascari
|500 F2
|1953
|Ascari
|500 F2
|1954
|Gonzalez
|625 F1
|1956
|Fangio
|D50
|1958
|Collins
|246 F1
|1961
|Von Trips
|156 F1
|1976
|Lauda
|312 T2
|1978
|Reutemann
|312 T3
|1990
|Prost
|F1-90
|1998
|Schumacher
|F300
|2002
|Schumacher
|F2002
|2003
|Barrichello
|F2003-GA
|2004
|Schumacher
|F2004
|2007
|Raikkonen
|F2007
|2011
|Alonso
|Ferrari 150° Italia
|2018
|Vettel
|SF71H