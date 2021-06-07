While yesterday’s qualifying result far exceeded the team’s expectations going into the race weekend, the outcome of the race, which as usual here was action-packed from start to finish, with Charles finishing fourth and Carlos eighth, is somewhat disappointing. The team leaves Azerbaijan having proved to be very competitive in qualifying and with the satisfaction of moving up one place in the Constructors’ classification into third.
that didn’t live up to our expectations, given how qualifying went yesterday. We know that, in order to reach our goals, we not only have to improve our car, we must also do everything perfectly in every area and that wasn’t the case today. On the plus side this weekend, we took our second pole position of the season and we have moved up to third in the Constructors’ classification. The gap to those behind is small and definitely smaller than it could have been. However, we have to move on from this and see it as further motivation to improve in every aspect of our work.
Mattia Binotto #EssereFerrari
Before arriving in Baku, P4 was more or less where we could expect
to finish the race. The first surprise of the weekend was our pole position. A second surprise was that some of our competitors in the midfield were extremely quick today. Despite starting at the front, we knew we could well be overtaken by the cars of the two front running teams, which is what happened. After the first stop, I tried to do the best job possible. I had a lockup after the restart following the first safety car. Continuing with two flat spots was the most difficult part of the race. I really thought I wouldn’t make it to the end. Then we had the red flag, and I thought about the podium. But unfortunately, we didn’t’ make it. Seb did an incredible job – congratulations to him. The same goes for Pierre, it was a hard fight with him at the end! We will keep working and pushing in the right direction.
Charles Leclerc #Charles16
Not the race I was hoping for today.
I didn’t have the same feeling with the car that I had had all weekend. Every time I was on cold tyres - at both starts, at the restart and after the pit stop - I struggled a lot with front locking and with the brakes. That led to a costly mistake which compromised my whole race. In the end, I managed to get back in the points but I’m not happy with the result. We need to understand the reasons behind those issues and try to improve for the upcoming races. We’ve got some time now to go to Maranello and work on it, so I’m sure we’ll come back stronger in France.
Carlos Sainz #Carlos55
4Qualifying
CHARLES LECLERC QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
1:42.241
Q2 - SOFT TIRE
1:41.659
Q3 - SOFT TIRE
1:41.218
POSITION
1
GAP FROM LEADER
+ 0
CARLOS SAINZ QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
1:42.121
Q2 - SOFT TIRE
1:41.740
Q3 - SOFT TIRE
1:41.576
POSITION
5
GAP FROM LEADER
+ 0.358
I am very happy.
I tried to take things step by step and only push in Q3 today. It seems to have worked out pretty well. I had good references – I knew where I could gain and where I could push more, and that’s what I did. After the first lap, I was reasonably happy but I did lose quite a bit at turns 4-5-6. On the second timed lap I was quite a lot stronger, but then the session was stopped by the red flag. But it’s pole anyway, so I am very happy with that. Our race pace is not as strong as that of our competitors ahead of us in the championship, so I believe it will be very difficult to keep them behind in the race. The straights are very long here, and it is easy to overtake. We will give everything, and hopefully we can have another positive surprise tomorrow.
Charles Leclerc #Charles16
A very frustrating qualifying for me again today.
I am disappointed we couldn’t extract all the potential of the car due to the circumstances. I was improving my lap time on the last attempt when the AlphaTauri crashed in front of me. I saw the smoke from the lock up but hoped he had continued. When I saw the crash it was too late and I ended up touching the barriers. At these speeds, the outcome could have been much worse, but the car seems to be ok. On the positive side, our pace was strong, even more than we expected before coming to Baku. Congrats to Charles for putting it on pole. Overall it’s a great result for the team. Now we’ll start preparing for the race and I will do my absolute best to recover tomorrow.