This single-seater had an engine with the 12 horizontally opposed cylinders and was a beautiful but ill-fated creation



It debuted at the American GP in 1964 driven by Bandini, who would later almost always use it as an alternative to Surtees’ 158. Although on paper, the horizontal cylinder engine is lower than the V engine and thus offers better road-holding, the 512 still suffered at the hands of Clark’s superior Lotus (the latter also won the Constructors’ and Drivers’ titles) and Graham Hill’s BRM, as they swept the boards in the 1965 season. The only break in their dominance came in the last race in Mexico, a surprise win by Ginther, who proved a revelation behind the wheel of his Honda.



Furthermore, the new rules that would come into force at the start of 1966 (three-litre naturally aspirated engines, and 1.5-litres with superchargers) saw almost all of the company’s energies devoted to developing a car for the coming season.