The Englishman was pushing like mad, trying to also lap Ascari, the only driver still on the same lap as the leader, but with 20 laps to go, the engine on his Mercedes expired and he had to stop. Ascari was set to take the lead but, maybe because of a brake problem as well as oil dropped by Moss, the Italian lost control of his Lancia and dived into the harbour. Later he would say he did it deliberately, reckoning it was less risky than ending up in the wall or smashing into a small grandstand. It was the right choice given that, spectacular though the incident was, Ascari escaped with just a broken nose and a few bruises.

The steady Trintignant now found himself in the lead and had to fend off the advances of Castellotti in the second Lancia. The Italian closed the gap, but could not get past the Ferrari that Trintignant had managed throughout the race, allowing him to now run at a more respectable pace. Castellotti got to within 10 seconds of the leader but could do no more. Maurice, a winemaker in Nimes and uncle to the famous actor Jean-Louis, took his first Formula 1 win and the Scuderia secured its first of nine in the streets of the Principality. Some might argue that Trintignant benefited from the mechanical misfortune of others, but after all, Enzo Ferrari himself would often say, “the perfect race car is one that breaks as it crosses the finish line” and the 625 was the best car past the chequered flag that day in Monte Carlo.