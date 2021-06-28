“

P7 is not the ideal starting position,

Charles Leclerc

but it was in line with our expectations. Our race pace has been pretty solid this weekend, and we did not want to sacrifice it for a slightly better qualifying result. Tomorrow is what counts, and if our pace is as good as it has been so far this weekend, I am confident that we can gain some positions and bring home some good points. I am very happy with my lap and put everything I had into it without making mistakes. It was difficult with the traffic, especially in Q1. Then, in Q3, we decided to put on new tyres out of sync with the others to run in free air. We have worked well and I feel confident in the car. We will prepare as well as possible for tomorrow and hopefully we can have a good one.