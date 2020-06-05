Ten laps later and Bandini began to put Hill under pressure and on lap 30, at the hairpin the Englishman waved his fist at the Italian, to indicate he was getting perilously close at certain points on the track. The collision came a lap later when the Ferrari attacked the BRM at the hairpin again and both of them spun. They got going again but were overtaken by Surtees who moved up to third. The Englishman’s BRM had sustained damage which called for two pit stops and effectively put him out of the running. Bandini was in great form and even managed to catch and pass Surtees.

With eight laps to go, Clark who was leading overshot at the chicane, sliding on some oil. On the following lap, the Scotsman realised the oil was actually coming from his own car: an oil line had broken, there was nothing to be done except try and get to the finish. He slowed down trying not to move the car around too much, but he started the final lap with his arm up and thick white smoke pouring out the back of his Lotus. Shortly after that, Gurney and Surtees who had once again caught Bandini, passed him and were heading to the finish line in that order.

The thrilling finish meant John Surtees had won the title by a single point from Hill, the first and only time a motorcycle world champion also won the Formula 1 title. Now he was really a hero of two worlds. The party was complete, as Ferrari also won the Constructors’ championship, the second time the Maranello marque had done so.