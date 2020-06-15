At one o’clock at last the weather seemed to improve, it stopped raining and during a support race the sun even came out. Fittipaldi and Lauda, representing all the drivers, carried out an inspection: if the storm didn’t return, the Grand Prix would go ahead, to the joy of the spectators who had packed the stands from the morning despite the bad weather.

Only 15 minutes late, and with a dry track, the Italian Grand Prix got under way. Regazzoni pulled off a perfect start, while Lauda had a lot of wheel-spin on his 312 T, losing precious time and had to try to catch his teammate. But Lauda had nothing else in mind that day other than the half point that would give him the title.

Regazzoni, who was cheered on from the first to the 52nd lap, was in a state of grace: he beat the lap record and didn’t make a single mistake. Lauda quickly realised that victory was out of the question and soon gave up on trying to keep up with his teammate. When Fittipaldi also caught the Ferrari, the Austrian did not put up any resistance, whilst from the pits they told him that behind him was Reutemann in the Brabham whom he needed to keep behind him for the Scuderia to also win the Constructors’ title.

Regazzoni crossed the finish line to take his third victory in Formula 1, the 57th for Scuderia Ferrari who once again won both titles, as they had done in 1961 and 1964. Lauda, third behind Fittipaldi, was the well deserved champion, having been able to showcase his class and speed as well as a sharp mind. The fans went mad with joy and, as Monza had already seen so many times before, invaded the track to try and get to the men from Maranello. Mauro Forghieri was carried triumphantly, his 312 T having proven to be a very powerful weapon in bringing Ferrari back to the pinnacle of motorsport.