18 May 2024



MEF - European Night of Museums

To mark the European Night of Museums on Saturday 18 May, the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena will stay open from 9:30 a.m. until midnight (last entry 11 p.m.), with a special entrance fee applicable from 6 p.m.:

€18 per adult

€9 per under-19 accompanied by an adult

Free guided tours in Italian and English will take place upon reservation and subject to availability, in the following time slots:

6:30 p.m.

7.30 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

The Enzo Ferrari Museum Bistrot will also remain open in the evening, offering a themed menu for the occasion.

Visit & Taste

Starting from 6 p.m., visitors will be able to enjoy free food and drink at the museum cafeteria. Included per person:

Aperitif

1 x drink (non-alcoholic, wine, cocktail)

1 x plate with a selection of savoury snacks (canapés, chips, mini pizzas, dried fruit)

To take part, purchase a single or combined ticket to access one or both museums.

Racing Activations

On 18 and 19 May, both the qualifying round and the Imola Grand Prix itself will be screened in the MEF meeting room:

Saturday 18 May

free practice from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

qualifying from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 19 May

Race 3 p.m.

To take part, purchase a single or combined ticket to access one or both museums. Tickets can be purchased both online and from the museum's ticket offices during opening hours (free admission for children up to 5 years old). Subject to availability.





INFO

museo@ferrari.com

tel. 0536 949713