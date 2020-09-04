Dear Visitors,
- that the holder has received a first dose of vaccine or a single-dose vaccine more than 15 days previously;
- that the holder is doubly vaccinated;
- that the holder has had a negative a PCR or rapid antigen test result within the previous 48 hours;
- that the holder has recovered from Covid-19 within the last six months.
How to get the Green Pass
Our staff are authorised to ask visitors to show their Green Pass either in digital or print form at the entrance to the museums to ensure they are valid. Holders will also need to show an ID document. Please arrive at the museum entrances with the correct documents to hand to facilitate checking and access.
For further information on how to obtain the Green Pass, please go to: www.dgc.gov.it
Covid Green Certificates Accepted
The list of countries is constantly being revised. To check the latest updates, we recommend going to: https://ec.europa.eu/info/live-work-travel-eu/coronavirus-response/safe-covid-19-vaccines-europeans/eu-digital-covid-certificate_en
Green pass equivalent certificationshttps://www.trovanorme.salute.gov.it/norme/renderNormsanPdf?anno=2021&codLeg=82920&parte=1%20&serie=null
For any information you may require, please email us at:
museo@ferrari.com
Thank you for your cooperation!
+39 0536949713
Via Alfredo Dino Ferrari, 43, 41053 Maranello MO
+39 0594397979
Via Paolo Ferrari, 85, 41121 Modena
For online Tickets:
To purchase individual or Combined tickets for the Ferrari museums, you must indicate the date and time of your visit to each museum. If you are using a Combined Modena + Maranello Ticket, you must visit both museums within the same 48-hour period.
TICKET WITH TIME AND DATE:
Booking your time slot gives you priority access to the exhibition within 15 minutes of the time you
select.
If you arrive before or after the time shown on your ticket but on the same date, you will still be
allowed access to the exhibition. However, you will no longer have priority entry over other visitors.
OPEN TICKET:
Open tickets can be used within 365 days of purchase date.
Open ticket holders do not need to book but will not have priority over other visitors.