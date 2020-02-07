In the 50th year of Ferrari the Scuderia became one of the main players on the F1 circuits around the world

The F310 B was the last single-seater planned by John Barnard, replaced by the duo, responsible for the World Titles for the Benetton Team in 1994 and 1995: Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne. Meanwhile Michael Schumacher won five races in 1997. At the last race of the season, on the race track in Jerez, he was one point ahead of Villeneuve. With 21 laps to go, Schumacher, leading the race, decisively reacted to an attack from the Williams driver and the two cars collided. Schumacher had to retire, while Villeneuve crossed the line third, winning the World Title. The FIA later on disqualified Schumacher from the standings at the end of the year, while confirming the points the German gained in the Constructors’ Championship, thus helping Ferrari to become vice World Champion.