The Ferrari DESIGN Academy, based in Maranello (Italy), is looking for the best Automotive and Design Master-graduates/students to join us in within the highly stimulating, innovative, detailed and challenging work environment of the Ferrari Design team.
This is your unique opportunity to enter the exciting and demanding world of Design, Innovation, Style and Technology by joining our dedicated program.
Start with a dedicated 6-month internship in one of our different design areas (Interior & Exterior Design or Color & Trims) and deliver to earn a long-term role in the Ferrari Design team.
We are seeking excellent Design graduates or students (Master level) in Vehicle Design, Transportation Design, Industrial Design, Interior Design and Engineering Design who have graduated within the last 12 months, or will be graduating during 2025. Above all, we are looking for creative problem-solvers, sketchers, with the highest agility who are able to work practically as well as creatively, team players who are hardworking and with the right humility, are hungry to learn, and motivated to grow.
Your academic background will come from these key disciplines in automotive design (or similar) : Interior vehicle design, Interiors materials design, Exterior vehicle design, Components design, Color and Trims design, Surface & Visual design.
Please send your CV together with your dedicated motivation letter + design portfolio (PDF format) through the dedicated link.
CLOSING DATE FOR APPLICATIONS: Monday, July 7th 2025
The steps in the selection process include assessment, recruiter interview, design challenge and final interviews in Maranello. Starting date of your internship between mid June – early September 2025, based on your availability.