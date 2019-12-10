Logo

    Ferrari California

    The Ferrari California satisfies even the most demanding of owners in term of its superb vehicle dynamics and driving pleasure.

    SPORTINESS, DESIGN AND INNOVATION

    The Ferrari California  satisfies even the most demanding of owners in term of its superb vehicle dynamics and driving pleasure.

    This RHT differs from others in that several movements take place simultaneously rather than sequentially. Both cover and folded roof move simultaneously for a total cycle time of a few seconds. The two sections fold neatly onto each other's concave side, which leaves much more space available for the boot, a total of 240 litres, in fact. This stowage system is so efficient that even when the top is down, two pieces of luggage can still fit in the boot.
    Ferrari California - RHT
    Cutting-edge aluminium fabrication techniques and construction technologies used by the Scaglietti Centre of Excellence in the manufacture of the California’s chassis, have also led to an overall reduction of 30 kg in the car’s weight without impinging in any way on its structural rigidity or performance.
    Ferrari California 30 - Chassis
    • V8
      ENGINE
    • 4297 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 460 CV
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7750
    • 310 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Dimensions and weight
    • Overall length4563mm
    • Overall width1902mm
    • Height1308mm
    • Wheelbase2670mm
    • Front track1630mm
    • Rear track1605mm
    • Dry weight1630kg
    • Kerb weight1735kg
    • Weight distribution47% Front - 53% Rear
    • Fuel tank capacity78 l
    • Boot (trunk) capacity340 l - 240 roof closed
    Engine
    • Type90° V8 with direct fuel injection
    • Bore/stroke94 x 77,4cc
    • Overall displacement4297cc
    • Compression ratio12,2:1
    • Maximum power**338 kW (460 CV) at 7750 rpm **
    • Maximum torque485 Nm (49 kgm) at 5000 rpm **
    Performance
    • Maximum speed310km/h
    • 0-100 km/h4.0s
    • 0-400 m12.2s
    • 0-1.000 m22.1s
    Ccm brakes
    • Front390 x 34mm
    • Rear360 x 32mm
    Electronic control systems
    • CST with F1-Trac systemControl for stability and traction
    • TPTMSTyres Pressure and Temperature Monitoring System
    Suspensions
    • FrontDouble wishbone
    • Rear:Multilink
    Fuel consumption
    • Combined (ECE+EUDC)*13.1 l/100km
    Co2 emissions
    • Combined (ECE+EUDC)*305.6g/km
    Note
    • *Europe version
    Tyres
    • Front245/40 ZR19"
    • Rear285/40 ZR19"
    • Front (option)245/35 ZR20"
    • Rear (option)285/35 ZR20"
