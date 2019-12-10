The new version of the F40 was built two years after the original made its debut and was ordered by the French importer who wanted to field it in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In fact, the first two examples built were known as F40 LM and featured a more powerful engine, modified suspension and special aerodynamics. The factory started receiving requests from other customers and, in the end, around ten were built in total. It was felt that the Le Mans tag was too restrictive, hence the use of the more general Competizione.

