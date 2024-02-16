CORSO PILOTA EVOLUZIONE+

Take your driving technique to another level, enhance your track performance with the Ferrari 296 GTB and get behind the wheel of a car set up for racing: the 296 Challenge.
The Corso Evoluzione+ course will let you feel the difference between a road car and a race model. On the first day, you’ll drive the 296 GTB, refining the techniques already covered in the previous Corso Pilota; on the second day you’ll learn to drive the 296 Challenge, the closed-wheel racer used in the Prancing Horse’s single-make series.
Med-Ex, Scuderia Ferrari’s official medical partner, will supervise you with a series of collateral activities before and after track driving, so you’re always in peak condition. A trainer, physiotherapist and mental coach will be available to you to improve your physical and mental well-being, while a nutritionist will help you put together lunches characterised by a balance of protein, fat and carbohydrates.
Morning warm-up with targeted upper body exercises (arms, shoulders, neck). Individual sessions with a personal trainer, stretching and posture exercises. Reflex and reaction time training.
Recovery session with a physiotherapist after track driving. Targeted treatments to relieve muscular tension, improve flexibility, reduce fatigue and aid the body’s recovery.
Two Ferraris will be available to you during the course: the 296 GTB and the 296 Challenge.
The first is the Prancing Horse’s renowned road-going berlinetta. The second is the Maranello-based manufacturer’s latest model dedicated to the Ferrari Challenge.
The second level of the Corso Pilota Ferrari courses is held on two emblematic tracks, depending on your choice: the Vallelunga Circuit and Misano World Circuit. They are both demanding, with different characteristics that affect how cars behave and deliver the driving pleasure that they offer.
To participate in the Evoluzione+ course, it is necessary to have completed the Corso Sport or Personal Coaching. The maximum number of participants is 25. Drivers will be divided into groups of five; each group will be supervised by three qualified instructors. To register for Corsi Pilota Ferrari and find out all the details of the courses, it is possible to contact your Ferrari dealer or log in to Ferrari MyStore with your account.