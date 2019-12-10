Ferrari
Ferrari
    Ferrari 712 Can Am: The need for very high torque to cope with the torturous tracks of the Can Am series saw Ferrari build its biggest ever engine at around seven litres.

    Ferrari 712 Can Am

    The need for very high torque to cope with the torturous tracks of the Can Am series saw Ferrari build its biggest ever engine at around seven litres. This model was a one-off, developed from a modified 512 M which was fitted with the new engine at the factory. The car won on its debut at the Imola Interserie race on May 2 1971 with Merzario at the wheel. Andretti later came home fourth, in the American series at Watkins Glen.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 6860.33 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 500 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7000 rpm
    • 571.69 cc
      UNITARY DISPLACEMENT
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke92 x 86mm
    • Unitary displacement571.69cc
    • Total displacement6860.33cc
    • Compression ratio11,4:1
    • Maximum power500 kW (680 hp) at 7000 rpm
    • Power per litre99hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedLucas indirect injection
    • Ignitiontwin spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel with riveted aluminium panels
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 270litres
    • Front tyres4.90-13.90-15
    • Rear tyres6.00-15.50-15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1518mm
    • Rear track1510mm
    • Weight826kg (with liquids)
    Performance
    • Top speed-
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.