On Wednesday, 19 February, the Ferrari Museum is offering free guided tours for all Prancing Horse enthusiasts.

Tour times in Italian: 10.30 a.m., 12.00 p.m., 2.30 p.m., 4.00 p.m.

Tour times in English: 10.45 a.m., 12.15 p.m., 2.45 p.m., 4.15 p.m.

Limited availability: 25 places per slot

To take part, purchase a single or combined ticket to access one or both museums, and arrive at the museum entrance at the specified time and date. Tickets can be purchased both online and from the museum’s ticket offices during opening hours (free admission for children up to 5 years old). Subject to availability.

Following the official presentation of the new single-seater that will compete in the F1 World Championship 2025, all museum visitors will receive a postcard commemorating the event.