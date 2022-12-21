    <h1>ON ICE</h1>

    21 - 26 February 2023

    Passione Ferrari Club Challenge
    The Ferrari Club Challenge team has the pleasure of welcoming you to join this exclusive driving experience on ice, which will see you drifting at speeds of up to 220km/h under the Northern Lights of Swedish Lapland.

    This thrilling adventure takes place over three days and three nights, offering over 8 hours of ice driving behind the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge. Discover more about this unique experience and the all-inclusive package that awaits you and your companions.

    For Drivers:

    • 2 days of ice driving piloting the 488 Challenge
    • Traditional Lappish dinner
    • Teepee barbecue dinner on the lake
    • Forest lunch with panoramic helicopter tour
    • Snowmobile adventure


    For Companions:

    • Ice driving initiation (2h)
    • Road trip to Arctic Circle
    • Dogsled ride
    • Visit of the Lappish Culture Museum
    • Spa & massage afternoon
    • Plus all activities together with the driver*


    *Traditional Lappish dinner, Teepee barbecue, forest lunch & helicopter tour, snowmobile adventure


    The Lapland Ice Driving Centre

    This 1200 hectare frozen lake features 14 meticulously reproduced F1 tracks for your enjoyment, and with 25 years experience the staff of Lapland Ice Driving will ensure that you receive the very best driving adventure on ice.

    From ovals to technical training tracks to F1, you will be guided through the art of drifting on ice by the team. Starting with low speed initiation to mastering full control, taking turns ice drifting at 180km/h, and enjoying the straights at over 220km/h.

    Over the course of 2-days each driver will complete over 8 hours of ice driving after which, combining the expert knowledge of the instructors and the specially tailored settings of the Ferrari 488 Challenge, you will become a master of drifting.

    The «On Ice» experience includes 3 nights at the Silverhatten Hotel in Arjeplog, situated next to the frozen lake where the driving activities will take place.

    Your package includes all transfers from and to the airport, the lake, the activities and the restaurants. All meals (breakfast, lunch aperitifs and dinner) are also included.

    Enjoy this truly authentic Nordic experience with an intimate dinner on a frozen lake. Enter the teepee to discover a traditional menu prepared by locals and cooked before you. A wild experience we are sure you will remember, where you may also be lucky enough to experience the wondrous aurora borealis.
    Arriving at this wooden cabin restaurant by snowmobile you will enjoy a local barbeque menu served beside an intimate fireplace, the perfect setting to share the memories made earlier on the frozen track.

    THE DRIVER ACTIVITIES

    Enjoy over 8 hours behind the wheel of the 488 Challenge specially prepared for Ice Driving on the extreme conditions of the frozen lake. Your instructor will mentor you through the art of drifting starting, with initiation on an oval to total control of the drift on a Formula one circuit switching sides at high speed (up to 180km/h), and reaching more than 220km/h on the straights.
    Discover the scenic village of Arjeplog and its surrounding natural beauty from the air as you fly over the Lapland Ice Driving circuits towards your destination, a restaurant in the forest where the lunch will be served. Afterwards you will be flown back to the lake to return to your afternoon driving activities.
    Climb aboard the very latest “Polaris” snowmobiles (150hp, 0-100km/h in 3 seconds), for an adventure through the snow. Accompanied by a qualified guide, you will ride across frozen lakes, through forests and over hills in the Arjeplog area where you’ll undoubtedly come across deer and elk, whilst enjoying the exhilarating thrills.
    Whilst you are having fun on the frozen lake with the 488 Challenge, your companions will enjoy a tailored programme of activities which include an adventurous dogsled ride; discovering the Lappish culture and pushing the boundaries with a trip to the Arctic Circle. Your companions will join you for every lunch (including the helicopter tour) and dinner, and will also will have the opportunity to see you driving on the lake.
    You’ll discover the savage beauty of Sweden during this excursion on a sled pulled by a team of Huskies and driven by a musher. The bravery, power, willingness and docility of the dogs will enrapture you.
    Guided by a highly-qualified instructor, companions will discover all the pleasures and sensations from mastering the skills of Ice Drifting at the wheel of a sports car.
    A genuine Saami will guide you through your visit to the beautiful primitive Lapp village situated around 30 Km from Arjeplog. Then we transfer you to the Silver Museum, where a private guide will tell you all about Saami culture and the origins of Arjeplog.
    Accompanied by our guide, or driven should you wish, this 320km round trip will take you to «the end of the world» where nothing grows to discover the rugged beauty of the Arctic Circle.

