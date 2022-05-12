Ferrari Owners' Club Bahrain

FOC BAHRAIN was founded on 2010 by a group of Ferrari owners and car enthusiastic in Bahrain, with the support of Euromotors as Official Ferrari Dealer.

The Founders were from diverse nationalities: Bahrain, Holland, France and Spain, with a different high profile backgrounds, sharing their passion for the brand. Being a small country the club set up the milestone of uniting under same club all the Ferrari owners in the Kingdom. Starting from 5 owners, the club is now reaching 35 members, with an extraordinary attendance rate of 70% on each event.

FOC Bahrain organizes diverse activities for the members, from catering to leisure, culture and charity.