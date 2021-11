Along the lines of the earlier Targa top, this open version of the F355 had a hard top that could be stowed away behind the seats. The F355 GTS featured a stress-bearing semi-monocoque steel chassis with variable-section, tubular front and rear sub-frames and electronically controlled suspension. The V8 engine produced a specific power of 109 bhp per litre and, mated to a close-ratio 6-speed gearbox, ensured performance.