CORSO PILOTA RACE

Become a fully fledged driver and enter the world of competition. The third stage of the preparatory Corsi Pilota opens up new prospects: racing in the Ferrari Challenge.
Take on the race mentality. The final preparatory Corso Pilota course is the first step to getting ahead in the world of motorsport. You’ll develop techniques for improving lap times, race strategies and overtaking tactics for raising and exploiting your potential to the full. All at the wheel of the 296 Challenge.
This Corso Pilota guarantees a targeted focus on driving technique. A certified instructor will supervise you, examining your performance to identify strengths and scope for improvement.
Med-Ex, Scuderia Ferrari’s official medical partner, will supervise you with a series of collateral activities before and after track driving. A trainer, physiotherapist and mental coach will be available to you to improve your physical and mental well-being, while a nutritionist will help you put together lunches characterised by a balance of protein, fat and carbohydrates.
Morning warm-up with targeted upper body exercises (arms, shoulders, neck). Individual sessions with a personal trainer, stretching and posture exercises. Reflex and reaction time training.
Recovery session with a physiotherapist after track driving. Targeted treatments to relieve muscular tension, improve flexibility, reduce fatigue and aid the body’s recovery.
Controlled breathing exercises and stress management with a sport psychologist. Short sessions focused on the mind to improve concentration.
The 296 Challenge offers sheer performance and the characteristic pleasure of driving cars from the Prancing Horse. It’s equipped with a V6 engine and CCM-R Plus carbon-ceramic brakes, exclusively developed Pirelli tyres and an interior designed around the driver. It offers one-of-a-kind performance and uncompromising race car aerodynamics.
The third level of the Corso Pilota Ferrari courses is held on two emblematic tracks, depending on the date chosen: the Vallelunga Circuit and Misano World Circuit. They are both demanding, with different characteristics that affect how cars behave and deliver the driving pleasure that they offer.
Every Corso Pilota continues even outside of the car. The Prancing Horse format features refined activities for both the drivers and those who accompany them: luxury hospitality, prestigious culinary experiences and wellness treatments in the most evocative of Italian locations.
Corso Pilota courses take place regularly throughout the year: consult the calendar for the complete list. To ensure more effective training, participant numbers are limited.
To participate in the Corso Race, it is necessary to have completed the Corso Evoluzione+. The maximum number of participants is 10. Drivers will be divided into pairs, each supervised by a qualified instructor specialised in competition driving. Participants are requested to bring with them the Sabelt racing clothing kit, provided in the previous course. A complimentary Bell helmet will be provided at the end of the course.
To register for Corsi Pilota Ferrari and find out all the details of the courses, it is possible to contact your Ferrari dealer or log in to Ferrari MyStore with your account.