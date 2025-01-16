Ferrari 488 GTE

In-depth performance analysis

The extensive use of motorsport components and the integration of electronic units via CAN and high-speed Ethernet communication ensure a high level of precision and maximum responsiveness in the controls. Boost control and traction control, as well as the ergonomic steering wheel with its integrated gear selection, the result of years of experience in GT racing and the evolution of Formula 1 single-seaters, come together to allow the driver to tap into the car's full potential with confidence.

