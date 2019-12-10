Following in the footsteps of the 348, the 355, the 360 and the F430, the 458 Challenge is the fifth model fielded by Ferrari for the one-make Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli championship it organises for its sportier clients.
DIRECT INJECTION ENGINE
V8
ENGINE
274.5 cu in
TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
570 CV
MAXIMUM POWER @ 9000 RPM
12.5:1
Compression ratio
Dimensions and weight
Overall length178.2in
Overall width76.3in
Height45.8in
Wheelbase104.3in
Front track66.6in
Rear track63.6in
Dry weight2689.6 lb*
Fuel tank capacity24.8 lmp gal / 29.8 US gal
Tyres
Front255/650 19"x9"
Rear305/690 19"x11"
Brakes
Front15.7 x 1.5in
Rear15 x 1.34in
Engine
TypeV8 - 90°
Bore/stroke3.7 x 3.2in
Total displacement274.5 cuin
Compression ratio12.5:1
Maximum power570 CV** at 9000 rpm
Maximum torque540 Nm at 6000 rpm
Note
*With drivers’ side Racing seat and asymmetric roll cage