    Ferrari 456M GTA: The 456M, in its GT and automatic gearbox GTA guises, is the evolution of Ferrari’s highly successful interpretation of its traditional 2+2 models.

    Ferrari 456M GTA

    The 456M, in its GT and automatic gearbox GTA guises, is the evolution of Ferrari’s highly successful interpretation of its traditional 2+2 models. First introduced in 1992, the 456 GT was the marque’s first car designed with the 21st century in mind and has been much appreciated by Maranello’s clients for the way it provides saloon-class comfort and roominess combined with class-leading performance. A true four-seater coupé, the 456 GT was also the first modern Ferrari to revert to a front engine, rear-wheel drive layout, with the gearbox in unit with the rear differential for ideal weight distribution as well as plenty of space for passengers and luggage.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 5473.91 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 325 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6250 rpm
    • over 298 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 65° V12
    • Bore/stroke88 x 75mm
    • Unitary displacement456.16cc
    • Total displacement5473.91cc
    • Compression ratio10.6 : 1
    • Maximum power325 kW (442 hp) at 6250 rpm
    • Power per litre81hp/l
    • Maximum torque550 Nm (56 kgm) at 4500 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch Motronic M5.2 injection
    • IgnitionBosch Motronic M5.2 electronic static, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchtorque converter
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionself-levelling, independent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over gas-filled telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmissionautomatic, 4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 110litres
    • Front tyres255/45 ZR 17
    • Rear tyres285/40 ZR 17
    Bodywork
    • Type2+2 coupé
    • Length4763mm
    • Width1920mm
    • Height1300mm
    • Wheelbase2600mm
    • Front track1585mm
    • Rear track1606mm
    • Weight1690kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speedover 298km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h5.5sec
    • 0-400 m13.6sec
    • 0-1000 m23.7sec
    Consumption and emission
    • Urban test cycle ECE (Version "Euro 2")35,2 l/100km
    • Extra urban test cycle EUDC (Version "Euro 2")14,7 l/100km
    • Consumption ECE+EUDC (Version "Euro 2")22,3 l/100km
    • CO2 emissions combined (Version "Euro 2")520g/km
    • Urban test cycle ECE (Version "Euro 3")40,3 l/100km
    • Extra urban test cycle EUDC (Version "Euro 3")16,2 l/100km
    • Consumption ECE+EUDC (Version "Euro 3")25,0 l/100km
    • CO2 emissions combined (Version "Euro 3")570g/km
      • Media gallery