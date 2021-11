Produced in two series between 1960 and 1964, the 400 Superamerica was one of those flagship models created in response to customer demand. A big, 4-litre V12, with loads of power and massive torque, sober yet luxurious interior, firm suspension settings that didn’t compromise on comfort, and a gearbox with overdrive. The cars were all bodied by Pininfarina and included spider, cabriolet and aerodynamic coupé versions, as well as the famous, one-off Superfast models: II, III and IV.