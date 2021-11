Based yet again on the designs of Gioachino Colombo developed Aurelio Lampredi, the V12 Ferrari was a three-litre with coachwork by Vignale and Touring. Nineteen fifty-two proved a great year for Ferrari with Bracco delivering a magnificent performance on the Passo della Futa to win the 1952 Mille Miglia and Ascari turning in the fastest circuit at Le Mans.The constant improvements made to the 250 Sport over its racing career eventually led to the building of the 250MM.