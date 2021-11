A further development of the 12-cylinder that reached a displacement of 2,350 cc. The increase in power was combined with a sweeter, more gradual delivery. Just a small number of 195 Ss were produced, with Touring bodying both the open and coupé versions.

Giannino Marzotto drove the coupé version to a memorable win at the 1950 Mille Miglia. Marred by bad weather, that particular race is also be remembered for the fact that Marzotto took part wearing in a double breasted suit and tie.