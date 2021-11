The Tipo 166 two-litre engine spawned a whole range of sports and single-seater models. In fact, the 166 Sport provided a crossover point between the two categories because, as the Ferrari catalogue of the day pointed out, it could be adapted for international races (hence the name Inter) for two-seater and single-seater sports cars. This was possible thanks to the fact that the lights and the mudguards could be attached and detached to suit the rules, making this a multipurpose model.