    Ferrari 125 S

    This was the very first car to wear the Ferrari badge. The V12 engine was designed by Gioacchino Colombo with contributions from Giuseppe Busso and Luigi Bazzi. Sport and competition versions of the 125 S were built with different bodywork although the chassis and running gear of the cars remained basically identical. The 125 S’s debut on the Piacenza circuit was, in the words of Enzo Ferrari himself, “a promising failure.” In fact, Franco Cortese had to pull out because of a problem with the fuel pump while leading the race. However, over the following four months, the 125 S was back on the track 13 times, winning six of its races.

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 1496.77 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 87 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6800 rpm
    • 124.73 cc
      Unitary displacement
    Engine
    • Bore/stroke55 x 52.5mm
    • Unitary displacement124.73cc
    • Total displacement1496.77cc
    • Compression ratio9.5 : 1
    • Maximum power87 kW (118 hp) at 6800 rpm
    • Power per litre79hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationsingle overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedthree Weber 30 DCF carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two magnetos
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    • Frametubular steel
    Chassis
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, transverse leaf spring, hydraulic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionlive axle, semi-elliptic springs, hydraulic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 72litres
    • Front tyres5.00 x 15
    • Rear tyres6.00 x 15
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    Bodywork
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2420mm
    • Front track1240mm
    • Rear track1240mm
    • Weight650kg (dry)
    • Top speed210km/h
    Performance
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
    • Technical Details