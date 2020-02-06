In Formula One everybody was talking about “ground effect”

Single-seaters were planned to generate downforce for higher corner speed. The 312 T4 was the result of aerodynamic research. The 180° V12 engine and the transversal gearbox didn’t allow to benefit from the ground effect very well due to the space conditions in the rear of the car, which weren’t favourable in terms of air outlet. Nevertheless the 312 T4 was a competitive and reliable car, helping Jody Scheckter to win the title. Gilles Villenuve – his fierce duel with René Arnoux at the 1979 French GP entered history – gained second place in the Drivers’ Standings, while Ferrari, with 113 points and 6 victories, won the sixth Constructors’ Title.