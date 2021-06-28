Scuderia Ferrari ended the first of two races to be run in Austria, the Styrian Grand Prix, with a sixth and a seventh place, courtesy of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc respectively. A decent result, thanks to strong performances from both drivers in the SF21, which proved to have a better pace than its closest rivals.
although we might have done more if qualifying had gone better and if Charles had not had to pit at the end of the opening lap. Both he and Carlos ran at a strong pace and drove very well, managing the tyres when they had to and attacking when the time came. Obviously, sixth and seventh places are not really anything to write home about, but I am pleased with the way the team reacted after a difficult weekend in France. We must ensure that we get all the potential out of the car, at every moment of the weekend and we will work on this in the coming days, getting a first verification in just a few days at this very same track.
Mattia Binotto
It’s a bitter sweet feeling.
The incident on lap 1 put us on the back foot. It’s a shame because we lost a good opportunity to bring home an even better result. From the second lap onwards, I would rank this as one of my best races so far in Formula 1. The car felt amazing, the pace was there, and I took every opportunity to make a strong recovery. In terms of performance, we extracted the maximum from the car. This shows how much work has gone on behind the scenes and what an amazing job the team has done especially in the last week. We have to go over all the data to understand exactly how we achieved this step so that we can hopefully repeat it next week.
Charles Leclerc
I had a strong race and it was a good result for the team!
We had good pace from the very beginning, right until the end. I managed to run a very long first stint, doing very good laps once I was able to make the most of running in free air to overcut almost the entire midfield. The pit stop was spot on and that gave us a chance to chase P5 as I had a lot of pace on the Hard tyre. Unfortunately it took me a lot of laps to unlap myself from Hamilton. When I was following him, the front tyres were suffering. By the time I had a clear track ahead of me again, it was too late to try and pass Norris. Tomorrow we’ll start working on the second race here. We have an opportunity to improve and we want to do all we can to get another good result.
Carlos Sainz
4Qualifying
CHARLES LECLERC QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
1:04.745
Q2 - SOFT TIRE
1:04.646
Q3 - SOFT TIRE
1:04.472
POSITION
7
GAP FROM LEADER
+0.631
CARLOS SAINZ QUALIFYING SESSIONS
Q1 - SOFT TIRE
1:04.859
Q2 - SOFT TIRE
1:04.800
POSITION
12
GAP FROM LEADER
+0.603
P7 is not the ideal starting position,
but it was in line with our expectations. Our race pace has been pretty solid this weekend, and we did not want to sacrifice it for a slightly better qualifying result. Tomorrow is what counts, and if our pace is as good as it has been so far this weekend, I am confident that we can gain some positions and bring home some good points. I am very happy with my lap and put everything I had into it without making mistakes. It was difficult with the traffic, especially in Q1. Then, in Q3, we decided to put on new tyres out of sync with the others to run in free air. We have worked well and I feel confident in the car. We will prepare as well as possible for tomorrow and hopefully we can have a good one.
Charles Leclerc
This was not such a good day.
Yesterday we struggled with our one-lap pace, so we were not expecting miracles. Qualifying outside the top ten is not ideal, but with such a tight field on such a short track you have to nail all three sectors and I was missing a bit in sector 2. There’s some consolation in the fact that I have a free choice of tyre compound on which to start and we will try and make the most of that. Yesterday, our long run pace was not bad, so I hope I can get a good result. This afternoon is not the end of the weekend and we’ll fight until the very last lap to get the best result possible.