    Scuderia Ferrari - French GP
    Sectors
    Turns
    Max Speed
    DRS
    • LocationLe Castellet
    • First GP1971
    • Circuit length 5.842 km
    • Race Distance309.69 km
    • Laps53
    • Lap Record1:32.740 Sebastian Vettel (2019)
    • 17
      RACE WINS
    • 17
      POLE POSITIONS
    • 15
      FASTEST LAPS
    • 50
      PODIUMS
    YEARDRIVERMODEL
    1952Ascari500 F2
    1953Hawthorn500 F2
    1956CollinsD50
    1958Hawthorn246 F1
    1959Brooks246 F1
    1961Baghetti156 F1
    1968Ickx312 F1
    1975Lauda312 T
    1990ProstF1-90
    1997SchumacherF310B
    1998SchumacherF300
    2001SchumacherF2001
    2002SchumacherF2002
    2004SchumacherF2004
    2006Schumacher248 F1
    2007RaikkonenF2007
    2008MassaF2008
