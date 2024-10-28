The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, located just outside the vibrant city of Barcelona, offers a thrilling experience for motorsport enthusiasts.

Since its inauguration in 1991, this world-renowned 4.657 km (2.894 miles) track has become synonymous with speed, precision, and excitement.

Hosting the Spanish F1 Grand Prix and Catalan MotoGP Grand Prix every year without fail, it has welcomed the greatest champions in motor racing.

Known for its exciting mix of long straights and challenging corners, this track offers an unforgettable driving experience.