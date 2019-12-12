The Ferrari Club Argentino was founded on March 4th, 1999, by José Froilán González, first winner of a F1 GP in Ferrari´s history (Silverstone, 1951) , along with a group of owners and enthusiasts, aiming to encourage interests on the meaning, history and prestige of the Scudería. Our members own both modern and classic cars, so they enjoy the latest versions from the house of Maranello and they preserve and restore Cavallinos from all eras. Restorations inside our Club are carried out strictly following F.I.V.A (Federation Internationale Vehicules Anciens) and F.I.A. (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) standards.

