Announced by Enzo Ferrari in September 1983, and unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1984, the GTO (also known unofficially with the 288 prefix) sparked off a wave of enthusiasm. The legendary name, the stunning styling by Pininfarina, the engine with its seemingly inexhaustible power (2.8 litres and 8 cylinders) and the widespread use of composite materials, made the GTO the closest thing to a racing car.