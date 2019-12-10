    The new version of the F40 was built two years after the original made its debut

    Ferrari F40 Competizione

    The new version of the F40 was built two years after the original made its debut and was ordered by the French importer who wanted to field it in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. In fact, the first two examples built were known as F40 LM and featured a more powerful engine, modified suspension and special aerodynamics. The factory started receiving requests from other customers and, in the end, around ten were built in total. It was felt that the Le Mans tag was too restrictive, hence the use of the more general Competizione.

    • V8
      Engine
    • 2936.25 cc
      Total displacement
    • 515 kW
      Maximum power
    • 367 km/h
      Top speed
    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke82 x 69.5mm
    • Unitary displacement367.03cc
    • Total displacement2936.25cc
    • Compression ratio7,7:1
    • Maximum power515 kW (700 hp) at 8100 rpm
    • Power per litre238hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedWeber-Marelli electronic injection, twin turbos
    • IgnitionWeber-Marelli electronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel with composite elements
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 120litres
    • Front tyres24.5-12.5-17
    • Rear tyres27.5-14.5-17
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater, berlinetta
    • Length4535mm
    • Width1980mm
    • Height1150mm
    • Wheelbase2450mm
    • Front track1580mm
    • Rear track1545mm
    • Weight1040kg (with liquids)
    Performance
    • Top speed367km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-