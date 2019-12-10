    A development of the 750 Monza, the Ferrari 860 Monza used a bigger displacement,

    Ferrari 860 Monza

    A development of the 750 Monza, the 860 Monza used a bigger displacement, 3,431 cc version of the four-cylinder engine in the run up to the arrival of the new V12s. After a rather low key debut at the Tourist Trophy, it was sent to the US where Phil Hill drove it to victory at Nassau. An improved version, driven by Collins and Musso, also went on to take second and third in the Mille Miglia behind the new 290 MM. The 860 Monza brought the era of the four-cylinder engine to a close and marked the channelling of the company’s engineering efforts back into the V12.

    • I4
      ENGINE
    • 3431.93 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 206 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 6000 rpm
    • 260 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal in-line four
    • Bore/stroke102 x 105mm
    • Unitary displacement857.98cc
    • Total displacement3431.93cc
    • Compression ratio8.5 : 1
    • Maximum power206 kW (280 hp) at 6000 rpm
    • Power per litre82hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedtwo Weber 58 DCOA/3 carburettors
    • Ignitiontwo spark plugs per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers
    • Rear suspensionde Dion, twin radius arms, transverse leaf spring, telescopic shock absorbers
    • Brakesdrums
    • Transmission4-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and sector
    • Fuel tankcapacity 160litres
    • Front tyres6.00 x 16
    • Rear tyres7.00 x 16
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length-
    • Width-
    • Height-
    • Wheelbase2350mm
    • Front track1296mm
    • Rear track1310mm
    • Weight860kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed260km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-