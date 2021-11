The engine that was to equip the 410 Superamerica was presented on the chassis of the 375 America at the Paris Motor Show in October 1955. The car itself was unveiled to the public later, at the 1956 Brussels Motor Show. The elegant bodywork with its impressive dimensions was the work of Pinin Farina. It is a curious fact that this model, which was destined for series production, actually gave rise to a number of competition versions, reverting to Ferrari’s customary practice.