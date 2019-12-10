Ferrari
Ferrari
    Ferrari 365 GTB4: The evolution of the 275 GTB4 was a milestone in the history of extreme high-performance front-engined sports cars.

    Ferrari 365 GTB4

    The evolution of the 275 GTB4 was a milestone in the history of extreme high-performance front-engined sports cars. Sleek and modern Pininfarina lines were matched by a development of the 4.4-litre V12 engine fed by six Weber twin-choke 40 mm carburettors, and the excellent weight distribution provided by the rear gearbox transaxle produced a car of rare balance which guaranteed a unique driving experience. Many fans know it by its unofficial name of "Daytona".

    • V12
      ENGINE
    • 4390.35 cc
      TOTAL DISPLACEMENT
    • 259 kW
      MAXIMUM POWER @ 7500 rpm
    • 280 km/h
      TOP SPEED
    Engine
    • Typefront, longitudinal 60° V12
    • Bore/stroke81 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement365.86cc
    • Total displacement4390.35cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power259 kW (352 hp) at 7500 rpm
    • Power per litre80hp/l
    • Maximum torque431 Nm (44 kgm) at 5500 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedsix Weber 40 DCN 20 carburettors
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, two coils
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringworm and roller
    • Fuel tankcapacity 128litres
    • Front tyres215/70 VR 15
    • Rear tyres215/70 VR 15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4425mm
    • Width1760mm
    • Height1245mm
    • Wheelbase2400mm
    • Front track1440mm
    • Rear track1453mm
    • Weight1200kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed280km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m24sec
      • history
      • design
      • body & engine
      • SERIES AND PERFORMANCE
      • Technical Details
      • Media Gallery

      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. Our website includes also third parties’ cookies. If you want to find out more about the cookies we use and how to disable them, you can access our Cookie Policy. By continuing your visit on the website, you consent to the use of the cookies.