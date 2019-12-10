Ferrari
    Ferrari 312 P: The new 1971 version of the sports prototype came with a flat-12 engine

    Ferrari 312 P

    The new 1971 version of the sports prototype came with a flat-12 engine, often referred to as a boxer engine. Many publications added the letter B after the P of its name to indicate its engine type, but this variation was never officially sanctioned by Ferrari which simply called it the 1971 312 P. In addition to a new engine, the chassis also differed in certain respects as aluminium panels were riveted to the small-diameter tubular spaceframe a further step towards the monocoque.

    Engine
    • Typerear, longitudinal flat-12
    • Bore/stroke78.5 x 51.5mm
    • Unitary displacement249.25cc
    • Total displacement2991.01cc
    • Compression ratio11,5:1
    • Maximum power331 kW (450 hp) at 10.800 rpm
    • Power per litre150hp/l
    • Maximum torque-
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshaft per bank, four valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedLucas indirect injection
    • Ignitionsingle spark plug per cylinder, electronic
    • Lubricationdry sump
    • Clutchmulti-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 117litres
    • Front tyres9-22-13
    • Rear tyres13-26-15
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater spider
    • Length3500mm
    • Width1880mm
    • Height956mm
    • Wheelbase2220mm
    • Front track1425mm
    • Rear track1400mm
    • Weight585kg (with liquids)
    Performance
    • Top speed320km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-

