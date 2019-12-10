The only Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa Competizione / 355 was built on chassis no. 0744 (ex-312 S – chassis design type 524). It sported the Tipo 141 engine with twin overhead cams used aboard the 412 MI single-seater in the Monzo 500 Miles on June 29th 1958. Also known erroneously as the 412 MI, it was sold to John Von Neumann’s Ferrari of California on September 1958. The car competed mostly in California. Its regular drivers were Phil Hill and Richie Ginther but it Von Neumann also drove it himself on occasion.

