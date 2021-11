By no means new to the production of smaller displacement, high output, multi-fractioned engines; on the heels of the 1975 208 GT4 Ferrari introduced the smallest displacement version of the 308 GTB – the 208 GTB and GTS – in 1980. The bodywork was identical to that of its berlinetta and targa sisters, while the new version of the sophisticated 90° V8 came in at just under 2,000 cc.