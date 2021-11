Designed for long distance competition, the 166 MM took its name from one of the world’s most famous road races, the Mille Miglia, in which the Maranello cars were to triumph again and again. Its coachwork was built by Touring using the “Superlight” method. The 166 MM was both extremely light and extremely dynamic whilst still maintaining significant structural stiffness. The 166 MM’s engine was also modified for run on “normal” commercially available fuel.