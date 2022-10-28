Official Partner



Frecciarossa is the Italian High Speed train and the flagship brand of Trenitalia, the FS Group’s railway transport company and leader of its Passenger Hub.

With Frecciarossa, Trenitalia provides national and European transport services, to meet the various needs of passengers, in safety, comfort, quality and sustainability in every area.

Frecciarossa supports sport and culture through various ad hoc partnerships with the most important events, providing discounts and promotions, thus offering more sustainable and safe travel.

Trenitalia, the Italian leader in passenger transport, serves the whole of Italy with its High Speed, Intercity and Regional services, with short, medium and long distance routes, also linking up with Trenitalia France in cities including Lyon and Paris. Apart from France, Trenitalia is also present in Great Britain with Trenitalia UK, in Germany with Netinera, in Greece with Hellenic Train and, as from the autumn of this year, with Frecciarossa in Spain with ILSA.