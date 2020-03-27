Gianluca Petecof was born on November 14 2002 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

His career began in 2010, racing in several championships in Brazil. During his seven full seasons up to 2016, his achievements have included championship titles in the Florida Winter Tour, Vortex Rok Cup, Brazilian Championship, Super Kart Brazil and Paulista. Since 2015 he has been a member of the Shell Drivers Academy of Brazil. In 2017 he raced for the official Tony Kart team and, after being evaluated driving in an FDA Campus in Fiorano, Gianluca was been chosen to join the FDA in Maranello. In 2018 he raced with Prema both in the Italian and German Formula 4 championships. In Italy he was fourth with a win at Mugello; in Germany he was tenth. In 2019, he raced in Formula 4 with the Prema team, competing in both the Italian and German championships. In Italy, he won three of the first four races and also stood on the top step of the podium at the Hungaroring, on his way to second in the championship. In Germany, he won the first race at Oschersleben, the season opener and was always in the points, to end the year fifth overall. In 2020, he races in Formula Regional, again with the Prema team.