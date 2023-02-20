Graham Carroll, 28 June 1990, Edinburgh (Scotland)

Graham Carroll started karting at the age of eight, very quickly winning a first trophy, the one that went with the Scottish championship in 2003. He continued racing on track, doing very well in important categories in the UK. In 2008 he won the Scottish Formula Ford championship and the Jackie Stewart Trophy and in 2015 he won the Walter Hayes Trophy among many other successes.



Carroll took up simracing in 2016, racing on various platforms such as Gran Turismo and rFactor, before being included in the draft for the 2017 F1 Esports championship, when he was chosen by the Red Bull team for two seasons.

He went on to race successfully in various championships with different platforms, from V10R on Assetto Corsa, and racing for the Mercedes Esports team in 2023 with Rennsport and then iRacing.



In June 2024 he joined the Scuderia Ferrari HP Esports Team.