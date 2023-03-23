Chris Harteveld, 10 October 2001, Netherlands

Chris Harteveld began his sim racing career in 2020, focusing mainly on endurance races on Assetto Corsa Competizione, helping the GTWR team to win the Sim Grid World Cup.

In 2022, he dominated the GT World Challenge America SRO Esports Sprint series, winning the title with four pole positions, two wins and two second places from five races with GTWR.

That same year he also won the silver medal, representing the Netherlands at the FIA Motorsports Games in the Esports category.

For 2023, he joins the Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team.







