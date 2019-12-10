The 412 replaced the 400i and introduced a series of improvements, the most noticeable being the higher boot line, along with a deeper front spoiler to improve the car’s aerodynamics. Pininfarina’s other interventions included re-designed sill panels, body-coloured bumper inserts, a modified alloy wheel design, clear indicator lenses and black windscreen and window surrounds.
