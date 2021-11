Fitted with a V12 with four chain-driven overhead camshafts, the 315 S signalled a major advance on the single camshaft engine. In addition to being more powerful, the engine was also nine kilos lighter and more reliable to boot. At the tragic 1957 Mille Miglia, the scene of De Portago’s devastating accident, Piero Taruffi drove the 315 S to victory in what was also to be the final race of his career.