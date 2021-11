The only 312 S ever built was chassis no. 0744 (chassis design type 524) and was powered by a Tipo 142 engine with twin overhead camshafts. Its only race was the Spa-Francorchamps Grand Prix on May 18th 1958 from which Olivier Gendebien was forced to retire with gearbox woes on the fourth lap. After that the car was modified and renamed the 412 S.