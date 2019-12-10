    Ferrari 308 GTBi: The most important changes, however, were made to the engine. In fact, in competition, fuel injection systems had replaced the traditional stacks of carburettors and, as transferring racing experience to production cars has always been part of the Ferrari mission, adopting fuel injection systems was in line with this, helping indirectly to comply with new exhaust emission norms.

    Ferrari 308 GTBi

    The GTBi’s coachwork remained largely unchanged with respect to the 308 GTB, apart from a few modifications to the interior. The most important changes, however, were made to the engine. In fact, in competition, fuel injection systems had replaced the traditional stacks of carburettors and, as transferring racing experience to production cars has always been part of the Ferrari mission, adopting fuel injection systems was in line with this, helping indirectly to comply with new exhaust emission norms.

    Engine
    • Typerear, transverse, 90° V8
    • Bore/stroke81 x 71mm
    • Unitary displacement365.86cc
    • Total displacement2926.90cc
    • Compression ratio8.8 : 1
    • Maximum power157 kW (214 hp) at 6600 rpm
    • Power per litre73CV/l
    • Maximum torque243 Nm (24.8 kgm) at 4600 rpm
    • Valve actuationtwin overhead camshafts per bank, two valves per cylinder
    • Fuel feedBosch K-Jetronic injection
    • Ignitionelectronic, single spark plug per cylinder
    • Lubricationwet sump
    • Clutchsingle-plate
    Chassis
    • Frametubular steel
    • Front suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Rear suspensionindependent, unequal-length wishbones, coil springs over telescopic shock absorbers, anti-roll bar
    • Brakesdiscs
    • Transmission5-speed + reverse
    • Steeringrack-and-pinion
    • Fuel tankcapacity 74litres
    • Front tyres205/70 VR 14
    • Rear tyres205/70 VR 14
    Bodywork
    • Typetwo-seater berlinetta
    • Length4230mm
    • Width1720mm
    • Height1120mm
    • Wheelbase2340mm
    • Front track1460mm
    • Rear track1460mm
    • Weight1286kg (dry)
    Performance
    • Top speed240km/h
    • Acceleration 0-100 km/h-
    • 0-400 m-
    • 0-1000 m-
